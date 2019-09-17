First-ever redesign of Total Defence logo open to public

Calling all Singaporean designers.

Nexus, Mindef's department responsible for Total Defence and Education, is organising a Total Defence Logo Design Competition for the new logo.

This is to mark the addition of a sixth pillar, Digital Defence, to the five existing pillars of Military, Civil, Economic, Social and Psychological Defence on Total Defence Day this year.

Participants are required to design a new Total Defence logo that represents all six pillars.

Five of the best entries will be shortlisted and put up for public voting at the end of the year.

Here's the best part: the creator of the winning design will walk home with $5,000 while the other four shortlisted designers will each receive $500 worth of prizes.

This isn't the first Total Defence Logo Design Competition in Singapore. In 1985, over 1,700 designs were submitted to the theme of "There's a part for everyone in total defence of Singapore".

After a public vote involving more than 20,000 people, the iconic logo in the shape of a hand by freelance graphic designer Berwin See won.

Given this is the first time a new pillar has been added since the launch of Total Defence 35 years ago, a new logo design is due.

Here's how to participate:

Each person can submit only one entry, with a maximum of two logo designs.

For their entry to be eligible, participants must submit:

(i) Logo design(s) with digital resolution of at least 600 dpi; a minimum of 900 pixels per side; and a minimum size of 80mm x 80mm; and

(ii) A description(s) of the design concept(s) in not more than 500 words.

All fields in the form must be completed. Only completed forms will be considered for judging.

Open to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

Late entries will not be considered.

The competition ends on Sept 30.

