First-ever redesign of Total Defence logo open to public

PHOTO: Facebook/We Are Total Defence
Clara Grimonia Lim
AsiaOne

Calling all Singaporean designers.

Nexus, Mindef's department responsible for Total Defence and Education, is organising a Total Defence Logo Design Competition for the new logo.

This is to mark the addition of a sixth pillar, Digital Defence, to the five existing pillars of Military, Civil, Economic, Social and Psychological Defence on Total Defence Day this year.

Participants are required to design a new Total Defence logo that represents all six pillars.

Five of the best entries will be shortlisted and put up for public voting at the end of the year.

Here's the best part: the creator of the winning design will walk home with $5,000 while the other four shortlisted designers will each receive $500 worth of prizes.

This isn't the first Total Defence Logo Design Competition in Singapore. In 1985, over 1,700 designs were submitted to the theme of "There's a part for everyone in total defence of Singapore".

After a public vote involving more than 20,000 people, the iconic logo in the shape of a hand by freelance graphic designer Berwin See won.

Given this is the first time a new pillar has been added since the launch of Total Defence 35 years ago, a new logo design is due.

Here's how to participate:

  • Each person can submit only one entry, with a maximum of two logo designs.
  • For their entry to be eligible, participants must submit:
    (i) Logo design(s) with digital resolution of at least 600 dpi; a minimum of 900 pixels per side; and a minimum size of 80mm x 80mm; and
    (ii) A description(s) of the design concept(s) in not more than 500 words.
  • Participants must fill in this forms in one sitting because they will not be able to save a draft.
  • All fields in the form must be completed. Only completed forms will be considered for judging.
  • Open to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.
  • Late entries will not be considered.

The competition ends on Sept 30.

claralim@asiaone.com

More about
Ministry of Defence Art and Design

TRENDING

Hong Ling doesn&#039;t want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
Hong Ling doesn't want to marry and would have rejected my proposal, says boyfriend Nick Teo
&quot;Oi, oi!&quot; Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
"Oi, oi!" Mrbrown yells for help as drunk man falls onto train tracks in Japan
We visited Bukit Merah&#039;s &#039;Song Joong-ki&#039; for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here&#039;s our verdict
We visited Bukit Merah's 'Song Joong-ki' for some pocket-friendly bubble tea and here's our verdict
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 &amp; MBK
Malls in Bangkok to visit that are not Platinum Mall, CentralWorld, Terminal 21 & MBK
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Singapore is 2nd-worst globally for workplace diversity; 1 in 4 workers bullied: Poll
Get matchmade at this Malaysian hotpot restaurant less than an hour&#039;s drive from Woodlands Checkpoint
Get matchmade at this Malaysian hotpot restaurant less than an hour's drive from Woodlands Checkpoint
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Michelle Reis, who married tycoon, reportedly banking $9.7 million for show-business return
Michelle Reis reportedly banking $9.7m for showbiz return
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal

LIFESTYLE

He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
He takes photos of people having sex and his wife is totally okay with it
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG

Home Works

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him

SERVICES