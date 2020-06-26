First female general among 4 new PAP GE2020 candidates unveiled

The People’s Action Party (PAP) unveiled another slate of election candidates in a virtual press conference on Friday (June 26) morning, taking the number to 23.

Party vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli introduced the following candidates:

1. Gan Siow Huang, 46, the deputy CEO of e2i and the Singapore Armed Forces' first female general.

2. Rachel Ong, 47, the chief executive of consultancy firm Rohei.

3. Sharael Taha, 39, the vice president (strategy and project management office) of Rolls-Royce.

4. Alex Yeo, 41, a lawyer and PAP's Paya Lebar chairman in the Opposition-held Aljunied GRC.

The party did not reveal where these candidates will be contesting.

Nomination Day for this general election is on June 30.

