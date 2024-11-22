'At first, I was not keen': Gan Kim Yong recalls when he was offered DPM role

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong has been in politics for more than two decades, serving various portfolios from Manpower to Health.

But the 65-year-old revealed that he was a bundle of nerves before accepting his latest role in Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's Cabinet.

Speaking to actress Joanne Peh in her A Conversation with Minister series on Thursday (Nov 21), Gan recalled then-DPM Wong asking to speak with him in his office.

"I asked myself, 'Did I do something wrong?'" said Gan in the YouTube video that was shared on the 8World channel, causing Peh to break out in laughter.

"It feels like you are being called into your boss' office," she quipped.

Gan said that Wong then asked him to be DPM, on top of being Minister for Trade and Industry, to mentor the newer crop of ministers.

A Member of Parliament for Choa Chu Kang GRC since the 2011 General Election, Gan was previously the Minister of Health and Manpower Minister.

Together with Wong, he was also co-chair of a multi-ministerial taskforce from 2020 to 2023 which directed and coordinated Singapore's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At first, I was not keen [to accept the DPM role] because of the heavy responsibility, " said Gan. "I told PM Wong that I would consider the offer.

"After thinking about it at home, I told him that I would do my best to do whatever I can [and] help him see it till the end."

During a press conference in May this year, Wong described Gan as a pillar of strength while working together in the Covid-19 taskforce.

"We went through the Covid baptism of fire together," he said, after announcing Gan as DPM.

Wong added that Gan's experience in international economics will help Singapore navigate a more contested global environment with increased geopolitical tensions.

The prime minister also appointed Heng Swee Kiat as his second deputy prime minister.

When asked by Peh if he had thought of how much longer he will be DPM for, Gan said: "I had told Wong I'm a third-generation minister and not 4G, so I'm definitely not able to do this for long.

"Wong said, 'Do this term first then talk about it later. The most important thing is to prepare the new generation of ministers… take as long as you need to. If you feel the time is right, you can retire.' And I will be happy to."

In the nine-minute video, Gan shared that he used to be wary of speaking to the media to due the implications of "saying something wrong".

He recalled that the press conferences during the Covid-19 were "unforgiving", with reporters asking very pertinent questions.

"But we understand, since the media's role is to pass on information to members of the public," said Goh. "So we are happy to be able to work with them, to ensure the accuracy of information.

"By fostering co-operation between the government and citizens, we are able to overcome that difficult period."

