First man charged with trafficking Kpods brought back to crime scene in Ang Mo Kio

A 40-year-old man — the first to be charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA) for trafficking pods containing etomidate — was brought back to the crime scene in Ang Mo Kio on Friday (Sept 12).

Derek Khor Boon Chun had been caught for allegedly possessing 43 vape pods laced with etomidate — also known as Kpods — at the carpark near block 631 late in the afternoon of Sept 6 after he was seen behaving suspiciously.

Following a police search, checks on his mobile phone had revealed that he was allegedly involved in e-vaporiser trafficking.

He was then charged on Sept 8 with etomidate possession for the purpose of trafficking under MDA — seven days after the law was enhanced.

Khor revisit the crime scene on Friday along with officers from the Health Sciences Authority, where he exited a silver van along with at least three HSA officers and four security officers at 4.05pm.

He hung his head low as he was escorted through a sheltered walkway at Block 631 and brought up to the sixth floor via an elevator.

About 15 minutes later, AsiaOne observed that Khor was brought back down to the lobby and escorted back into the van.

"As illustrated in this case, the prompt reporting of suspicious activity by the public enabled the authorities to disrupt the illegal supply of e-vaporisers and distribution of harmful controlled drugs like etomidate," HSA chief executive officer Raymond Chua said in a statement to the media on Friday.

"I thank members of the public for partnering with us to keep Singapore safe and vape free by reporting suspicious activities."

Khor is the first to be charged for trafficking Kpods after the Government listed etomidate as a Class C controlled drug.

He faces a minimum sentence of two years' jail and two strokes of the cane, and a maximum sentence of 10 years' jail with five strokes of the cane.

From Sept 1, 2025, etomidate and its analogues will be classified as Class C controlled drugs under the MDA for six months. Individuals caught possessing, using or purchasing e-vaporisers will face higher penalties.

Importers, sellers or distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers will face up to 20 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

khooyihang@asiaone.com