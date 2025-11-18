First needle-free flu vaccine now available in Singapore

Have a fear of needles, or hate having a sore arm after getting the flu jab?

A new influenza vaccine administered as a nasal spray instead of an injection is now available in Singapore, announced maker AstraZeneca on Tuesday (Nov 18).

Called the FluMist Trivalent, the vaccine protects against types A and B of the influenza virus and has been approved by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for use in individuals aged two to 49.

The FluMist Trivalent is the first and only intranasal and needle-free influenza vaccine available in Singapore. It has also been approved for use in other countries, including the UK and US.

Dr Leong Hoe Nam, infectious disease specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said in AstraZeneca's statement that having a needle-free vaccine option can be a "game-changer" for public health.

"Removing the barrier of needles could significantly increase vaccination uptake across the population," he surmised.

"It is an innovation that has the potential to shift our vaccination rates and strengthen Singapore's resilience against seasonal flu outbreaks."

In Singapore, individuals are recommended to take the flu vaccine yearly to be protected against the latest strains of the influenza virus.

This is especially so if one is above the age of 65 or has risk factors including chronic diseases.

According to AstraZeneca, the common side effects of FluMist Trivalent include runny or stuffy nose, sore throat in adults, and mild fever in young children.

[[nid:723580]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com