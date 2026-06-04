First resale HDB flat in newly MOP-ed Bidadari project sells for $1.15m

A newly MOP-ed flat in Bidadari has recorded its first resale transaction, and it has already crossed the million-dollar mark. The 4-room flat at Alkaff Oasis was recently sold for a cool S$1.15 million, making it one of the latest examples of how strongly buyers continue to view newer flats in Bidadari.

Newly MOP-ed unit in Alkaff Oasis completes first sale at S$1.15M

The first recorded resale transaction at Alkaff Oasis was officially registered on Wednesday (June 3). The sale involved a 4-room flat located at Block 111A Alkaff Crescent. The unit sits on a mid-high floor, between the 10th and 12th storeys of the 17-storey development.

Although the unit is not situated on one of the highest floors in the project, its position may still have been a key selling point. The block faces a combination of schools and landed housing, which means residents are likely to enjoy relatively open and unblocked views. In many newer estates, such views often command stronger buyer interest.

The flat spans 1,001 square feet, translating to approximately S$1,148 per square foot based on the transacted price.

As Alkaff Oasis only completed its MOP this year, the flat still retains a substantial remaining lease of about 94 years and 7 months. For many buyers, this long lease could have added to its appeal. This is especially true when compared to many older HDB flats in Toa Payoh, where lease decay has become a growing consideration for some purchasers.

How much profit could the seller have made?

Alkaff Oasis was launched under the February 2016 BTO exercise and offers a full mix of flat types, including 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen units. Back during launch, 4-room flats were priced from approximately S$440,000 to S$521,000.

Since this particular unit appears to be located around the middle floors of the development and likely enjoys a more desirable outlook, it would not be unreasonable to estimate its original purchase price at roughly S$475,000 to S$495,000. Based on that estimate, the seller may have achieved a gain of close to S$640,000 after accounting for agent commissions, which would represent a capital appreciation of roughly 132 per cent.

That said, this remains an estimate. The actual profit could differ because details such as the original purchase price, grants received, renovation costs and other expenses are not publicly available.

What about Cash Over Valuation?

Another interesting aspect of the transaction is the possibility of a substantial Cash Over Valuation (COV). A quick check using SRX's X-Value indicated that a comparable 4-room unit within the same block carried an estimated value of around S$1.05 million. This suggests the buyer may have paid approximately S$100,000 in cash for purchasing a property above valuation.

4-room layout at Alkaff Oasis

The 4-room flats at Alkaff Oasis measure 1,001 square feet, including the air-conditioning ledge. The layout follows a practical design that places all three bedrooms along one side of the home. On the opposite side, residents enjoy a spacious L-shaped living and dining area that provides flexibility when arranging furniture.

Another notable feature is the kitchen configuration. Homeowners have the option of keeping the kitchen open to create a more spacious feel, or installing a partition wall to separate the kitchen from the living and dining spaces. This flexibility allows buyers to tailor the home according to their lifestyle preferences, whether they prefer an open-concept environment or a more enclosed kitchen for cooking.

Why Bidadari continues to attract buyers

Although Alkaff Oasis technically falls within Toa Payoh town, many people today associate the area more closely with Bidadari.

In fact, Bidadari has developed a distinct identity of its own. Over the years, the estate has frequently appeared in property headlines and is often viewed as one of Singapore's newer and more modern housing precincts. As a result, the Bidadari name often carries different perceptions compared to the older housing stock traditionally associated with Toa Payoh.

Better connectivity than many mature estates

While Alkaff Oasis is not directly next to an MRT station, residents still benefit from having multiple rail options nearby.

The development sits between Woodleigh MRT and Potong Pasir MRT on the North-East Line, while Bartley MRT on the Circle Line is also accessible. That said, the location still offers good overall connectivity. Residents can easily access the city centre via the North-East Line, while the Circle Line provides convenient links to areas such as Paya Lebar, Bishan and one-north. In addition, the estate's extensive cycling paths make it easier for residents to travel to nearby transport nodes and amenities.

More importantly, Alkaff Oasis enjoys a central location within Bidadari, allowing residents to tap on amenities around both the Woodleigh and Potong Pasir neighbourhoods.

Everyday amenities within easy reach

Daily necessities are well covered around Alkaff Oasis. Just a short walk away, residents can find Prime Supermarket at Alkaff Vista. Another nearby option is Ang Mo Supermarket at Alkaff Lakeview.

Meanwhile, Woodleigh Village serves as an integrated development combining residential units, transport facilities and a hawker centre, providing another convenient destination for dining and daily needs. Residents can also enjoy retail and dining options at Woodleigh Mall and The Poiz Centre. These malls are directly connected to Woodleigh MRT and Potong Pasir MRT respectively, making them highly convenient for residents.

Childcare and preschool options nearby

Families with young children will find numerous childcare options within walking distance.

Child care centres

Name Address Estimated distance My World Preschool Ltd 106B Bidadari Park Drive 236m Little Seeds Preschool 105 Potong Pasir Ave 1 481m My First Skool 113 Alkaff Crescent 47m Nest Preschool Bidadari Pte Ltd 22 Lichi Avenue 358m Nobleland Arts N Learning Place @ Woodleigh Pte Ltd 11 Bidadari Park Drive 457m Rainbow Cove @ Butterfly Pte. Ltd. 110 Butterfly Avenue 235m MacPherson Sheng Hong Childcare Centre 175 MacPherson Road 433m PCF Sparkletots Preschool @ Potong Pasir Blk 101 (EY) 101 Bidadari Park Drive 252m Little Seeds Preschool 48 Wan Tho Avenue 255m Artemis Preskool @ Woodleigh 115A Alkaff Crescent 181m

Kindergarten

Name Address Estimated Distance MOE Kindergarten @ Cedar Cedar Primary School, 15 Cedar Avenue 218m

Strong school network around the estate

One of Bidadari's biggest draws for families is the large number of established schools located nearby.

One of the biggest advantages for families is the concentration of schools around Alkaff Oasis. Most notably, Cedar Girls' Primary School and Cedar Girls' Secondary School are located right next to the development, allowing some students to walk to school within minutes.

Beyond Cedar, residents also enjoy access to several well-known schools within the 1km enrolment distance, including Maris Stella High School (Primary and Secondary), St Andrew's School (junior and Secondary).

Families will also find additional primary schools within the 1km to 2km range:

Bendemeer Primary School Canossa Catholic Primary School First Toa Payoh Primary School Pei Chun Public School St Gabriel's Primary School Yangzheng Primary School

Beyond primary and secondary education, the area is also served by St Andrew's Junior College and Stamford American International School. For parents planning ahead, the wide selection of educational institutions may further strengthen the estate's appeal.

Green spaces right at your doorstep

While connectivity and amenities are important, lifestyle is another factor that has contributed to Bidadari's popularity. Residents at Alkaff Oasis enjoy easy access to Bidadari Park, a 13-hectare green space that features scenic walking paths, lush landscaping and the picturesque Alkaff Lake. Whether it is a morning jog, an evening stroll or simply spending time outdoors with family, the park offers residents a rare combination of nature and urban convenience.

How does this compare to other million-dollar sales in Bidadari?

Although this is the first recorded resale transaction at Alkaff Oasis, it is far from the first million-dollar transaction in Bidadari. Several units at neighbouring Alkaff Lakeview have already achieved significantly higher prices.

The highest recorded transaction at the project currently stands at S$1.368 million. That sale involved a unit at 118A Alkaff Crescent and was completed earlier this year. The flat measured 1,044 square feet and achieved approximately S$1,310 psf. That unit was also located around the mid-high floors of a 17-storey development, making it broadly comparable in terms of height.

However, one advantage enjoyed by Alkaff Lakeview is its closer proximity to Woodleigh MRT station. Residents can reach the station in roughly four minutes on foot, which likely contributes to its stronger pricing today. For now, this places Alkaff Lakeview on a slightly higher pricing tier within Bidadari.

Bidadari continues to command a premium

Current listings suggest that sellers remain confident about the area's prospects.

Based on listings currently available on 99.co at the time of writing, some 5-room units in Alkaff Oasis are being marketed for as much as S$1.5 million, while certain 4-room units carry asking prices of up to S$1.3 million. Even on the lower end, asking prices for 4-room flats are generally around the S$900,000 mark.

These figures stand in stark contrast to the wider Toa Payoh market. Across the town, some 4-room flats can still be found for around S$600,000, highlighting the premium that buyers appear willing to pay for newer homes in Bidadari.

The pricing gap becomes even clearer when looking at resale data. Based on 2026 transaction trends, recently MOP-ed developments such as Alkaff CourtView, Alkaff Lakeview and Alkaff Oasis have generally recorded average psf prices that sit about 14 per cent to 20 per cent above the overall Toa Payoh average.

Taken together, the evidence suggests that buyers are increasingly viewing Bidadari as a distinct housing market rather than simply another precinct within Toa Payoh. Between its newer housing stock, extensive greenery, strong school network and growing range of amenities, the estate appears to be carving out its own identity — one that buyers are willing to pay a premium for.

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This article was first published in 99.co.