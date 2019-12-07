First in S'pore: They are brothers - and they both donated organs to complete strangers

Mr Lin Hanwei (left) and Mr Lin Dilun donated a part of a liver and a kidney respectively, which makes them Singapore's first living donors from the same family. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

SINGAPORE - Donating one's organ to a stranger is an extraordinary act of generosity, but two brothers who did so think nothing of it.

Mr Lin Hanwei, 35, and his younger brother Dilun are Singapore's first living donors from the same family to donate to complete strangers.

In May, Mr Lin donated a part of his liver to Mr Eddie Tan, whose end-stage liver disease prompted his son to post an appeal on social media.

And seven years ago in 2012, younger brother Dilun, then 27, gave his kidney to six-year-old Bryan Liu after reading about the boy's daily struggles in The New Paper.

His selfless act made him the first person to donate his kidney to a complete stranger here.

Mr Lin said he was inspired by what his younger brother did.

"I don't think I'm a kind and compassionate person, but what he did made me question if I could go through with donating my organ too," said the financial services director.

What made his decision easier was the compressed timeline, Mr Lin said.