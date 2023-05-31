Fish cake considered meat? $9.10 'cai fan' at food court stuns diner

Is there something fishy going on?

A woman was stunned after paying $9.10 for economy rice, also known as 'cai fan', consisting of one fish, one fish cake and three fish balls.

The diner told Stomp that she purchased a plate of 'cai fan' at Food Republic in Parkway Parade on May 21.

Puzzled by her costly meal, she approached the stall for clarification on her order and was shocked when an employee told her ''the price is correct'', and other customers have been charged the same prices.

"They said the fish cake is considered meat so they must charge $2 for it," she said. "Ridiculous, isn't it?"

Fish balls and fish cakes are made from a mixture of minced fish meat, starch, and water, and must contain at least 40 per cent fish meat as regulated by the Singapore Food Agency, CNA reported.

Fish balls are one of Singaporeans' top two favourite processed foods, and are often made from itoyori fish (threadfin bream).

With the meat content present in fish balls and fish cakes, some economy rice stalls here have categorised them as a meat dish.

ALSO READ: Too little meat in 'cai fan'? Angry customer leaves Bedok hawker bleeding after slamming his head against wall

lim.kewei@asiaone.com