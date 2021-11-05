Fitness company F45 sorry for posting 'racially insensitive' Deepavali video on Instagram

Fitness company F45, under fire for posting a Deepavali greeting video that is deemed "racially insensitive", has apologised on Friday (Nov 5).

In the now-deleted Instagram story shared by F45's Serangoon Garden South branch on Thursday, two Chinese members were seen doing head bobbles and laughing while saying "Happy Deepavali" to the camera.

After the clip was reposted on Instagram, it sparked outrage in many people, with one netizen calling it "tasteless".

Acknowledging that they received feedback that the video was "racially insensitive", F45 Serangoon Garden South wrote: "Our intentions were never to make fun or hurt anyone's feelings. Deepavali is the festival of lights and love.

"We are sorry for the mistakes and hope to seek your forgiveness."

Last September, two real estate agents faced similar backlash on social media after dancing and bobbling their heads in traditional Indian outfits for a video showcasing a flat that was on the market.

