Flagging down a taxi? Expect to pay 50 cents more for ComfortDelGro rides starting Dec 13

Commuters can expect to pay more when flagging down a ComfortDelGro taxi starting 6am on Dec 13.

The largest taxi operator in Singapore announced its latest fare revision on Wednesday, explaining that the fare adjustments were made to support its cabbies "in navigating rising living costs and the impending 1 per cent GST increase in 2024".

There will be a 50-cent increase in flag-down fares of all taxis, excluding limousine taxis.

For distances and waiting time fares, there will be a one-cent increase across ComfortDelGro's entire fleet of taxis.

"With this adjustment, the estimated fare for a 10km off-peak normal taxi trip is estimated to increase by 6.8 per cent or $0.94 from $13.80 to $14.74," ComfortDelGro told CNA.

To address the increase in demand for taxis, ComfortDelGro said it will extend the evening peak hour surcharge for all taxis by an hour.

This will cover the period from 5pm to 11.59pm, effective Monday through Sunday, including public holidays.

A new peak hour surcharge will also be implemented from 10am to 1.59pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, the taxi operator said.

ALSO READ: ComfortDelGro to charge app platform fee, taxi fare hikes extended

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

