Flex your vax: Jade Rasif wears cheeky Covid-19 vaccination report T-shirt

Dining in at F&B outlets resumed on Aug 10 for those who are fully vaccinated, but it can be quite a hassle to keep showing your vaccination status when eating out.

Why not simplify the process and display the information somewhere more visible?

On Aug 14, local influencer Jade Rasif posted a photo of her in a white T-shirt that had her Covid-19 vaccination report laid bare.

Information on the T-shirt included the date she got fully vaccinated, the type of vaccine she took (Pfizer in this case), and the vaccination centre she went to.

Given that she's working in the healthcare sector, Rasif, 27 was one of those who got vaccinated early in Singapore.

After getting her shots at a vaccination centre in Woodlands, she's fully vaccinated on March 2.

Only her full name and NRIC were missing from the T-shirt to make it an exact replica of a Covid-19 vaccination report.

Rasif's Instagram post has since garnered over 26,600 likes and many of her followers found the idea of the T-shirt rather amusing.

Some even jumped at the idea of getting their own personalised Covid-19 vaccination report T-shirts.

She pointed them towards The T-shirt Printer and since then, there's been an upturn in business for the local business, she said on Facebook.

Apart from Rasif, there were others who took to social media to flex their new T-shirt.

Instagram user hyneo dropped a post on Aug 12 of him wearing the same T-shirt as he headed out for meal at F&B outlets, jokingly saying that there were "no question asked" for check-ins at restaurants.

Just to be clear, a T-shirt like this will not be able to get you through the vaccination status checks at restaurants.

The only legitimate means of verification are through mobile apps such as TraceTogether, HealthHub, or physical Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Recently, there have been cases of individuals using the vaccination reports of others to enter F&B establishments.

In a Facebook post on Aug 11, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the authorities are aware of this illegal practice and warned that offenders will face severe penalties.

ALSO READ: MOM apologises to Jade Rasif for saying her account of maid's Covid-19 scare was 'inaccurate'

amierul@asiaone.com