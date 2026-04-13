Flexar launches public beta phase of its point-to-point car sharing service

Flexar, the car-sharing platform previously known as BlueSG, will begin its public beta testing phase on Wednesday (April 15).

It operates on the same concept as its first car-sharing service, where users can pick up a car at any station and drop it off at another location in Singapore.

The beta phase comes after BlueSG's "strategic pause" in August last year, catching users off guard.

In a statement on Monday, Flexar said that the beta phase will focus on testing and refining its features in a live environment, including fleet and parking optimisation, vehicle access, as well as ensuring its platform is designed to support more flexible urban mobility.

Singaporeans aged 18 and above with a valid driving licence can sign up for free using Singpass with no deposits or membership fees.

Through a mobile app, they can have a choice of Flexar's fleet of electric and internal combustion engine vehicles in the central, north, north-east and east regions, including areas such as Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh.

Trips will be charged on a per-minute block pricing model, with rental rates including fuel and the option of a collision damage waiver.

"The feedback from the beta phase will allow us to refine the service as we prepare for wider deployment," said Flexar's chief executive Fon Supannakul.

[[nid:721779]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without the permission of AsiaOne.