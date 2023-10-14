Flip flop: SIT student attempts backflip at graduation but lands on his face

You take your first step into adult life when you graduate - but this student's first step was certainly a doozy.

A fresh graduate at the Singapore Institute of Technology's (SIT) graduation ceremony this year tried to pull off a neat backflip on stage after receiving his certificate yesterday (Oct 12), but unfortunately failed to land it.

In a 13 second clip posted to subreddit SingaporeRaw, the graduate can be seen walking towards the camera after collecting his certificate.

He paused to get into position - as he did, the crowd began to realise what he was about to do and started cheering in anticipation.

The graduate staggered, as though hesitating, but committed to the bit and attempted a backflip, ultimately landing squarely on his face.

Amid some laughter, exclamations of disappointment could be heard from the crowd as he picked himself off the ground.

Still sporting a smile on his face, the Health and Social Sciences graduate then collected the items he dropped during his stunt and walked off the stage.

Although the graduate appeared unharmed from his act - perhaps aside from bruises on his body or ego - netizens still expressed disapproval towards his actions.

"Damn xia suay (embarassing). Thought he would look cool executing that but he didn't take into consideration that it might flop… and it did," a Redditor wrote.

Another said: "Didn't practice enough [yet still] want to do… Back flips can literally kill you so he was lucky he didn't land and break his neck."

Some, however, expressed support for the graduate, exclaiming: "Fuyoh (Malaysia slang for impressiveness)!"

Others described his stunt as a "glorious flop", and describing his reaction as "kind of funny".

"At least he can physiotherapy himself," a Redditor joked, referencing the graduate's degree in physiotherapy.

"I'm guessing this isn't the gymnastics graduation then," another dryly commented.

AsiaOne has reached out to the graduate for comment.

