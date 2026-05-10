Flooding reported in Yishun after underground water pipe leak; PUB investigating

About 25 shops in the Chong Pang neighbourhood were affected after a water pipe leak in Yishun on May 10 caused flooding.

This leak occurred on an underground water pipe near the junction of Block 101 Yishun Avenue 5 and Sembawang Road at about 1am, causing water to overflow into nearby surrounding areas, said national water agency PUB in a Facebook post on Sunday.

A service crew was deployed to isolate the leak and repair works are ongoing.

"There is no disruption to water supply for homes and businesses in the area," PUB said.

The agency also said it is working with Nee Soon Town Council to carry out clean-up works in affected areas and is investigating the cause of the pipe leak.

'Substantive amount of water'

Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC, told reporters that about 25 shops have been affected.

He added that officers from town council had been in the area since 2am.

"The cleaning up has taken some time because a substantive amount of water had come out," he said.

Some shops have been affected more than others, he added. The owner of the furniture shop, for example, was worried that the products would be unusable if they had got wet and muddy.

"We will work with them and help them," Shanmugam said.

A TikTok video posted early Sunday morning shows flooding at a Yishun coffeeshop and surrounding residential area, with water seen covering the ground around the coffeeshop and nearby HDB blocks.

The TikTok user Darololol said he was collecting his order at the coffee shop when he encountered the flood of "mud water", adding that "I can't even collect my order".

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