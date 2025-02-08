Flu jab demand surges in clinics, MOH portal after Barbie Hsu's death

SINGAPORE – More than 2,000 people in Singapore made appointments to get the influenza vaccine on Feb 4, one day after the shock announcement on Feb 3 of Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu’s death, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

In comparison, about 3,000 appointments were made online via the Health Appointment System throughout January.

Hsu, best known for her role in the iconic drama series Meteor Garden, died on Feb 2 at the age of 48 after succumbing to influenza-related pneumonia while travelling in Japan with her family.

Despite the surge in appointments, MOH assured the public that Singapore has sufficient stock of the influenza vaccine.

It added that arrangements are in place for public healthcare institutions and general practitioners (GPs) to procure additional supplies if demand increases.

News of Hsu’s death also sparked a surge in demand for flu shots in Taiwan and Hong Kong. Taiwan had to purchase an additional 100,000 doses of the vaccine, as its publicly funded doses were expected to run out within a week, news outlet Focus Taiwan reported on Feb 6.

Several clinics in Singapore told The Straits Times that inquiries rolled in on Feb 3, with some patients walking in on the same day.

Healthway Medical Group, which has 63 GP branches across the island, said some of its clinics saw 50 per cent more people getting the influenza vaccine on Feb 3 and 4, compared with a typical Monday and Tuesday in January.

Raffles Medical Group observed a 20 per cent increase in flu vaccination demand across its network of more than 40 family medicine clinics in the week following Hsu’s death.

Dr Daniel Soong from Unihealth said about 10 to 12 people received the flu shot at each of its three clinics from Feb 3 to 5, up from seven to eight vaccinations at each clinic per week. Most patients were in their 30s to 40s.

Dtap Clinic, which has five branches islandwide, has seen six appointments for the flu jabs from Feb 3 to 6. The chain said there were no requests for flu jabs in the week before Hsu’s death.

Dr Jonathan Ti, Dtap Clinic’s chief medical officer, said young and healthy patients planning to travel to Japan have been requesting the flu vaccine in the past week, seemingly as an extra precaution after reading about Hsu’s death.

He added that his clinics do not typically receive many inquiries about the flu jab in February, as most people opt to take the jab in November and December before their holidays.

Dr Zhang Qi of Kingsway Medical Clinic, which has three branches in Singapore, also said there was an “immediate surge after the news broke”. He said he has been giving three to four flu shots per day – his usual weekly number.

Telehealth company Doctor Anywhere saw a more than 20 per cent increase in flu vaccine inquiries in the two days following Hsu’s death, across its eight physical clinics and home-based flu vaccination service.

MOH recommended that individuals at higher risk of developing severe influenza infections, such as seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, consult their doctors and receive their influenza vaccinations.

Those who want to book their influenza vaccination appointments can do so at https://vaccine.gov.sg/flu or with participating retail pharmacies.

The flu vaccination is recommended annually or twice a year, as the circulating flu viruses change and the body’s immunity to the virus may decrease over time.

Doctors say the increased awareness of the flu vaccination is good.

Unihealth’s Dr Soong said that on top of the demand for the jab, there has also been a significant increase in parents requesting influenza tests for their children when they show flu symptoms.

An accurate influenza diagnosis allows patients to begin antiviral treatment immediately to reduce risk of complications.

“Influenza has a significant impact on population health as it is endemic. Many patients actually downplay the need for an accurate diagnosis and this can actually lead to influenza-related complications like pneumonia,” Dr Soong said.

Other complications include inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues.

In Singapore, the Northern Hemisphere flu season generally occurs between November and February, while the Southern Hemisphere season is from May to July. Flu shots contain several strains of the flu virus expected to be most common for the season.

Everyone above six months old is eligible for the flu vaccine.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.