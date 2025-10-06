Flu vaccination to be available at more retail pharmacies as service continues at least another year

SINGAPORE — A sandbox pilot to offer influenza vaccination at retail pharmacies has proven so popular that more outlets will soon offer this service to the public.

The three major retail pharmacy chains participating in the sandbox — Guardian Health & Beauty, Unity Pharmacy, and Watsons Singapore — will expand the service after obtaining approval from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

While a regulatory decision has not been made whether to mainstream this service, MOH will run this sandbox for at least another year.

Influenza vaccination has traditionally been offered at private general practitioner (GP) clinics, travel clinics and polyclinics.

In October 2024, MOH launched a trial allowing the public to be vaccinated at three retail pharmacies — Guardian at Nex in Serangoon, Unity at Parkway Parade in Marine Parade, and Watsons at Paragon in Orchard.

It was initially targeted to minimally run for a year before MOH licenses such community services under the Healthcare Services Act.

MOH said in March 2025 that it would review the effectiveness and safety of the sandbox after collecting six months of data, taking into consideration various factors, including information from site audits, feedback from users, the management of any vaccine adverse reactions or reportable events, and the overall uptake.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MOH confirmed that the sandbox is still under evaluation, but will continue to run "over the upcoming flu seasons" following positive response from the public.

As at July 31, about 1,200 influenza vaccines have been administered by eight approved pharmacists under the sandbox. This has far surpassed MOH's earlier target to have at least 200 people vaccinated through the sandbox.

Around 87 per cent of the vaccines have been administered to Singapore citizens, who receive the same government subsidies at a retail pharmacy as they would at a Community Health Assist Scheme GP clinic.

The MOH spokeswoman said the number of adverse events is very low, and the incidents are mostly minor, such as soreness at the injection site. For such instances, the pharmacists were able to provide timely and appropriate advice to manage the side effects.

Retail pharmacies preparing to expand vaccination service

Guardian Health & Beauty, the FairPrice Group, which owns Unity Pharmacy, and Watsons Singapore said in response to queries that they are planning to expand the influenza vaccination service beyond their respective current outlets.

They are currently training more of their pharmacists to be certified vaccinators.

A Watsons Singapore spokeswoman said the company has received "very positive" response to the service — customers appreciate the shorter waiting times and convenience of getting vaccinated by making an appointment or simply walking into the pharmacy.

Larry Lan, 33, has been taking his flu jab at a private GP clinic. The assistant manager said he is considering visiting a Guardian outlet near where he works for his next vaccination.

"It also saves me time as I can make an appointment online and turn up at the pharmacy without having to queue and wait, unlike at a private clinic that sees regular patients and some waiting time is expected," he said.

Yearly vaccination is recommended as flu viruses are constantly changing. In Singapore, the flu season generally occurs between November and February, as well as May to July. The protection kicks in about two weeks after vaccination.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.