Fly eggs on kimchi? It's part of cabbage root, says Yishun restaurant after diner's complaint

One customer was dismayed after discovering a strange, rice-like mass atop a batch of kimchi at a restaurant, which she suspected to be fly eggs.

The patron, surnamed Wu, told Shin Min Daily News that she'd gone to BBQ Tori Shokudo located at Northpoint City last Tuesday (April 18) at about 6pm.

"At the time, I'd already eaten a piece before I saw the strange object on the kimchi, which I suspected were fly eggs," said the 28-year-old factory worker.

After her boyfriend complained to the restaurant manager, the staff simply took the kimchi back into the kitchen, and replaced it with a fresh batch, said Wu.

She added that as they did not dare to eat any more following the incident, they hurriedly settled the bill and left the restaurant.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, the restaurant's 36-year-old manager stated that after returning the item to the kitchen, the chef had explained that the white mass was actually part of the cabbage root — a normal occurrence and perfectly edible.

"When I came out from the kitchen, the customers had already left so I had no chance to explain to them," said the manager.

She added that the kimchi is from a supplier and kitchen staff are only responsible for cutting up ingredients.

Frog eggs in nasi lemak

One diner in Malaysia, however, wasn't as lucky.

In a TikTok video posted on Feb 22 this year, the user expressed her disgust at finding frog eggs in her nasi lemak, which she ate.

She only made the stomach-churning discovery after almost finishing her meal.

"I thought it was food at first. I was stupid. My mom claimed that those are frog spawns. I was horrified because I’ve never eaten frog spawns before,” she revealed in the viral clip.

She added: "I will never eat nasi lemak wrapped in banana leaves again."

