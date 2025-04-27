Focus on 'real bread-and-butter issues': SM Teo tells WP not to 'inflame emotions' over Israel-Palestine conflict

In what seemed to be a pointed reminder to the Workers' Party, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Saturday (April 26) that the focus of this General Election (GE) should be on "real bread-and-butter" issues, as he warned against "inadvertently [inflaming] emotions among Singaporeans" over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

During his speech at the People's Action Party (PAP) rally for Punggol GRC at Yusof Ishak Secondary School, Teo reiterated the Government's condemnation of the illegal use of force against innocent civilians, as well as its support for a two-state solution.

"I have explained quietly and behind closed doors the issues involved to many Singaporean groups, including Malay-Muslim groups, and Singapore's principled stand on this, so that there is more understanding and we do not create friction and conflict among ourselves," he said.

Teo's remarks appear to be in response to Workers' Party (WP) Punggol GRC candidate Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar's rally speech on Friday. The 43-year-old WP new face had referenced concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, and brought up the Education Ministry's amended lessons on the Israel-Palestine conflict to make a point about the need for healthy discourse.

"I put forward this example to show how much it means to the average Singaporean to have their voices heard. After all, the elected officials are elected in order to be the voice of Singaporeans," said the lawyer in a WP rally on Friday.

Her speech had triggered online debate among netizens, with some questioning if the topic should be raised during a GE rally.

In his speech on Saturday, Teo noted that WP's Gerald Giam, the incumbent Aljunied GRC MP, had previously served at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Giam had also accompanied Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on a working visit to the Middle East, where they had met with Palestinian, Israeli and other leaders.

"He should therefore understand the situation and that there are no magic solutions for this long-standing problem that can suddenly resolve this conflict," said Teo in the rally, to cheers from spectators.

"I hope Mr Gerald Giam will also take the time to explain this to his own colleagues, so that in the heat of this General Election, we do not inadvertently inflame emotions among Singaporeans.

"And so that we can focus on the real issues… the real bread-and-butter issues and the needs of Singaporeans," he added.

Speaking out against foreign interference on politics

The conflict was also brought up through social media posts made by Noor Deros, a Singaporean Islamic religious teacher based in Malaysia, who claimed that he had met several Malay WP candidates and urged them to take a strong stance against Israel and recognise the state of Palestine.

Several PAP candidates have spoken about against foreign interference in the election, including Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who called on all parties to categorically reject these endorsements.

The WP said in a statement on Saturday that there were "no promises, commitments or agreements made to any individual, including Noor Deros, in exchange for political support" for its candidates.

In his speech on Saturday, Teo also stated that just as Singapore would not want foreigners to interfere in its politics, "similarly, we must also be very careful not to import the attitudes and the quarrels of elsewhere" and "let these divide our society".

He noted that this doing so "will lead us backwards and destroy the harmony we have all taken 60 years to build together".

'I will bring another 24 years of experience': Gan

Teo, who helmed the former Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC from 2001 to 2025, had announced his retirement from politics on Nomination Day (April 23).

Instead, the PAP's team contesting Punggol GRC, which comprises some estates carved out from the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong — after his surprise switch from Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Also in the team are Senior Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling, and Yeo Wan Ling.

They will be facing a WP team made up entirely of political newcomers — Siti Alia, Harpreet Singh, Alexis Dang and Jackson Au.

Teo praised Gan's extensive political experience and said he will be a good fit for Punggol.

"Look at the beautiful Punggol, it's such a wonderful place," he said. "And now, we have DPM Gan to lead our team to make it even better."

Speaking last at the rally, Gan called himself "a newbie" to Punggol, but made reference to his extensive experience.

"Janil, Xue Ling and Wan Ling have among them almost 30 years of experience in running a town council. And I will bring another 24 years of experience."

While Gan noted that Punggol has become "a shining model of Singapore's heartland" due to developments such as the Punggol Digital District and Punggol Waterway, he acknowledged that improvements to the area are needed.

These include additional covered linkways, more green spaces, and improved connectivity for residents

"I will talk to my good friend, Minister of Finance and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, to see whether we can get more money to build some of this necessary infrastructure for our residents," said Gan.

