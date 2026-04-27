70-year-old reported missing on April 24 found dead at Marina East

An elderly man reported missing since April 24 (Friday) has been found dead at Marina East.

Foo Gee Guan, 70, was found motionless at Marina East Drive on Sunday morning at about 10.35am.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the two-lane road is largely isolated with only heavy vehicles frequenting the stretch due to the Marina East staging ground which is used as a support facility for Land Transport Authority projects across Singapore.

The man was last seen near Block 51 New Upper Changi Road wearing a black shirt and black Bermuda shorts.

This is at least 10km away from where Foo was found on Sunday.

According to a Dementia Singapore report seen by AsiaOne, the elderly man frequented places such as Bedok and Tanah Merah before his passing.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Police said Foo was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic. They added that preliminary investigations did not suggest any foul play.

Police investigations into the case of unnatural death are ongoing.

Those with information can contact the police hotline at 1800-225-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

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editor@asiaone.com