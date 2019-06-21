Food caterers Pro*3 Institutional and Chilli Api get hygiene grade cut to 'C' after 45 people fall ill

Pro*3 Institutional Catering (left) offers staff cafeteria and dining hall services, while Chilli Api Catering provides halal buffet sets for corporate and private events.

SINGAPORE - Two food caterers had their hygiene grade recently lowered to "C" after a total of 45 people suffered food poisoning on separate incidents in December last year and in March.

Nearly half of them ate at a student dining hall at National Junior College's (NJC) boarding school.

According to notices on the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) website this week, 21 people reported having gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food provided by Pro*3 Institutional Catering, which offers staff cafeteria and dining hall services, on March 9. The incident occurred at the National Junior College (NJC) Boarding School at 41 Hillcrest Road.

For the second case, which happened on Dec 18 last year, 24 people showed similar symptoms after eating food cooked by Chilli Api Catering, which is located at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North Street 5.

Chilli Api Catering, which provides halal buffet sets for corporate and private events, specialises in Peranakan cuisine.

Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

SFA investigated both incidents and announced that it will be adjusting the food hygiene grade of the two caterers to "C".