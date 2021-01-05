Food delivery rider scolds condo security guards despite parking in the wrong place

A food delivery rider's attempt at scolding a pair of security guards didn't go down too well with the internet, considering that he wasn't even right in the first place.

The man flew into a rage after he was told that he wasn't allowed to park within Marina One Residences' private premises or along the entrance which had a pair of double yellow lines.

In his self-recorded video, which was re-uploaded onto Facebook on Monday night (Jan 4), the delivery man can be heard yelling: "You ask me park outside what [sic]. Parking outside there's a grace period from LTA of a 10 minutes okay [sic]."

"You don't understand LTA law," he continued while pointing at one of the security guards.

Despite several attempts by the guards at explaining that he couldn't park his motorcycle in the area, the man became agitated and insisted he was just there to drop off a delivery.

One of the guards added: "As long as you've walked away [from your vehicle], it's considered parking."

Still, the rider wasn't having any of it and flew into a frenzy, raining insults on the pair and demanding that they "go and do [their] job" as "[their] job is inside not outside [sic]".

"I making your life easy you making my life hard [sic]," he screeched.

Netizens, on the other hand, had a different opinion on who exactly was making life difficult for others and called the rider out for his actions. They also commended the security guards for their professionalism and how well they handled the situation.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Some added that they never heard that there was a 10 minute grace period for parking at a pair of yellow lines.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

According to One Motoring, parking at areas with parallel continuous yellow lines is not allowed at all times, except for immediate pick-up and drop-off. Failure to comply would result in a fine that's between $70 and $180, and in certain cases, three demerit points.

