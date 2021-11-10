Food delivery rider sent flying in collision with double-decker bus in Admiralty

While out making deliveries on Tuesday (Nov 9) night, a food delivery rider was hit by a double-decker bus in Admiralty.

The impact shattered the bus' windscreen and flung the 43-year-old onto the ground several metres away, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Bus service 903 had been making a turn from Marsiling Drive to Admiralty Road when it hit the delivery man who was riding a bicycle along the walkway.

Besides bleeding from the forehead, the rider's bicycle was crushed by the bus' front wheel and the contents of food delivery bag were scattered on the road, a witness told the Chinese evening daily.

There were about 10 passengers onboard the bus at that time and they did not appear to have suffered any injuries from the crash, he said.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 11.35pm while the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they conveyed the conscious man to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

"We are working with the authorities on the investigations," Lee Yong Heng, director of bus operations at SMRT Buses told AsiaOne on Wednesday (Nov 10).

He said that the company's care team has reached out to the cyclist's family to render support and assistance.

The bus captain involved in the accident has been suspended from driving duties, Lee said, adding: "safety is our top priority."



In March, a 42-year-old food delivery rider was killed at the intersection of Hougang Avenue 1 and Tampines Road when a yellow Mini Cooper hit him from behind.



Police arrested a 34-year-old male driver for drink-driving and careless driving causing death.



claudiatan@asiaone.com