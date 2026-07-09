'I didn't order this': 3 food delivery riders turn up at same condo unit in suspected loanshark harassment

A food delivery rider found himself in a conundrum when a customer denied having placed a cash-on-delivery (COD) order and refused to pay for the food.

Two other riders subsequently showed up at the same Clementi condominium unit, leading him to believe they had fallen victim to an alleged case of loanshark harassment.

Klinsmann Tay captured the incident in a series of TikTok videos, which have racked up more than 1.8 million cumulative views.

Tay told Stomp that he arrived at the condominium at around 3.45pm on Monday (July 6).

After knocking on the door, the unit's landlady told him the intended recipient — her tenant — was not at home and had not placed the order, despite the delivery details matching the tenant's personal information.

Unable to reach the customer after several attempts, Tay began suspecting the order was fraudulent.

His suspicions deepened when a second delivery rider arrived at the same unit with another COD order. Tay intercepted the rider and warned him that the delivery might be part of a scam.

A female security officer, believed to be from the condominium's management, was allegedly called to the unit. Tay explained the situation to her.

Moments later, a third rider also turned up with yet another COD order for the same address.

In the videos, Tay can be seen advising the other riders to cancel their orders and claiming the recipient could not be contacted.

Tay told Stomp he spent about 10 minutes waiting to speak to customer support. Another 10 minutes were needed to investigate the case, costing him valuable delivery time.

He estimated that the delay resulted in up to $20 in lost earnings and called for the removal of the COD payment option.

Foodpanda: Affected riders will not suffer losses

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on July 9, a Foodpanda spokesperson said it is "aware of the incident and all affected delivery partners had been fully supported".

"We have ensured that these partners will not incur any financial losses or performance penalties resulting from these orders, as we have a clear policy in place to protect our delivery partners from bearing the costs of fraudulent activities," they added.

The platform has measures in place to detect any unlawful activities and has implemented account verification processes, fraud prevention algorithms, and ongoing monitoring of order patterns.

While cash-on-delivery remains available to ensure the service is accessible to customers who may not have access to cashless payment methods, foodpanda said it has "zero tolerance" for any misuse of the feature.

The company also encouraged delivery partners who encounter suspicious situations to contact Rider Support immediately through the pandarider app. In addition, it shared advisories from the police with its delivery partners to remind them to remain vigilant and exercise caution when faced with suspicious activities.

"We will continue strengthening our processes to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for everyone who uses our services," the spokesperson told AsiaOne.

The police confirmed to AsiaOne that a report was lodged and that they were looking into the matter.

AsiaOne has reached out to the original poster for further information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com