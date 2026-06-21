Rivervale Mall food court signboard falls and injures boy; Food Junction apologises

A boy was taken to hospital on Saturday (June 20) morning after a food court signboard at Rivervale Mall fell on him.

A video of the incident first surfaced on a one-day-old TikTok account within an hour of the occurrence.

The incident took place at about 10.30am at Food Junction's Rivervale Mall outlet, as independently verified by AsiaOne.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), responding to AsiaOne's queries, confirmed that they received a call for assistance at the said location and a person was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

AsiaOne understands that the injured person is a boy.

The video posted on TikTok shows the signboard, which appears to consist of a panel with bricklike motif and a LED display that reads "Food Junction", fallen on the ground.

Loose pieces of debris can be seen on the ground, while parts of the signboard dangled from the wall.

A crowd was seen gathered at both ends of the area where the signboard fell, using their phones to record the incident.

Food Junction apologises

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Food Junction apologised for the incident.

"We apologise for this unfortunate incident," the spokesperson said, adding that they have since conducted a full review and thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

"We have reinforced all safety precautions in alignment with the relevant authorities, and operations have resumed."

Turning to the injured boy, the spokesperson said that Food Junction's staff responded immediately and had worked closely with the mall's management and emergency responders to provide assistance.

According to the company, the boy has since been discharged and is currently resting at home.

The food court operator added that its commitment to safety and the well-being of its customers remain their highest priority.

AsiaOne has also reached out to the Building and Construction Authority and the mall's management for comments.

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editor@asiaone.com