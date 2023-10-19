'The food is not even tasty': Diner upset after paying $10.80 for nasi padang at Jurong Point food court

Do you remember the most expensive lunch you ever had?

For a Facebook user, it was a meal of nasi padang at Jurong Point shopping mall's Cantine by Kopitiam food court.

In a post in public group Complaint Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 17), the diner wrote that her lunch of rice with beef rendang, vegetables and ikan bilis with peanuts came up to $12. She paid $10.80 after a 10 per cent discount via the FairPrice app.

The diner said: "This is the most expensive lunch I’ve ever had in a food court," and added: "Please avoid patronizing this stall as the food is not even tasty."

Netizens agreed that the meal was expensive, with some calling it "ridiculous", "overboard" and "daylight robbery".

However, a few users said that nasi padang is expensive everywhere.

One commented: "Never eat this unless you are rich."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.