Uncle Yiannis' pickled cucumber product recalled over undeclared sulphur dioxide allergen: SFA

A batch of pickled cucumber product from Greece is being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected the presence of sulphur dioxide — an allergen — in them.

The food additive was not declared in the packaging label.

Blu Kouzina Pte Ltd, the importer of the affected product — Uncle Yiannis' Baby Gherkins — has been directed to recall them, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday (March 11) night.

One batch of the product, with an expiry date of September 27, 2028, is being recalled.

SFA said that while sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, those who are intolerant of, or allergic to, sulphites may either develop or experience hives, itchiness, stomach-ache, diarrhoea, or vomiting.

Those who have purchased the affected product, and are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites, should not consume them. They may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Persons who have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Under Singapore's food regulations, food products containing ingredients which are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels.

SFA added that all ingredients in prepacked food should be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

