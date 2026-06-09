50-cent BCRS deposit on meal orders 'incorrectly applied' by merchants, says Foodpanda

Foodpanda has acknowledged an error that resulted in some customers being charged a 50-cent Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) deposit on food items, after netizens highlighted the issue over the weekend.

The matter gained attention after Reddit user Elzedhaitch shared screenshots on Saturday (June 6) that show a restaurant on the food delivery platform charging a 50-cent BCRS deposit on meal orders, despite no beverage being included.

Under Singapore's Beverage Container Return Scheme, which came into effect on April 1, a refundable 10-cent deposit is applied to each eligible pre-packaged beverage container. Consumers can reclaim the deposit by returning empty containers through designated collection points.

The Reddit post prompted discussion, with some users asking if the charge was permissible and others speculating a system or configuration error.

In reply to AsiaOne's queries on June 9, Foodpanda said it was aware of the reports and had investigated the matter.

The company explained that a dedicated BCRS deposit field had been introduced on its platform to help merchants collect the required deposits under the scheme. Deposits collected through the platform are not subject to GST or platform fees charged to merchant partners.

However, Foodpanda said its investigation found that the 50-cent charge was "incorrectly applied due to an error in how the merchant configured the BCRS deposit within their integrated POS system".

"We are working closely with the merchant partner to ensure the necessary corrections are made and to prevent additional charges on items that should not carry a BCRS deposit charge," the company said.

Foodpanda added that it is working with merchants and customers in the BCRS' early stages.

"As the BCRS is a newly implemented scheme, we are supporting our merchant partners and customers during this transition period to ensure a smooth experience.

"We regularly review listings across the platform and work with our partners to ensure BCRS deposits are accurately reflected and collected in accordance with the scheme's requirements," a spokesperson said.

Customers who believe they were incorrectly charged a BCRS deposit can contact Foodpanda to have their cases reviewed and to facilitate refunds.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com