Foodpanda delivery rider files police report after customer allegedly cancels order: 'I must defend myself'

Upset that he was penalised for a mistake he claimed he did not commit, a Foodpanda delivery rider has taken the battle to his customer.

The rider, who identified himself as Sam, filed a police report after a customer allegedly cancelled an order he completed, he told AsiaOne on Thursday (June 25).

According to the police report seen by AsiaOne, Sam received the customer's order on Tuesday at around 11.45am.

The 39-year-old claimed he left the order at the designated drop-off point at the customer's office located within the Marina Bay financial district.

Completing the order just after noon, Sam was on his way to get a separate order done when he received a notification from Foodpanda requesting compliance.

This refers to Foodpanda's rider compliance rule, which deters riders against a range of negative behaviour such as missing items in delivery, taking long breaks or incorrectly marking orders as complete.

Sam, who has been doing deliveries since 2020, immediately submitted an investigation request to Foodpanda, claiming that it was "very unlikely" that he delivered the wrong order.

Around 11am the next day, Foodpanda responded with a picture of the food the customer submitted as part of his cancelled order.

"I was in the midst of delivering another order," he told AsiaOne. "I felt surprised and it spoiled my mood for the whole day."

Comparing the picture with his proof of delivery, Sam was convinced that his order and deliver was correct.

He was so certain that he went back to the restaurant to get confirmation from staff present and was able to tally the picture the customer submitted with the food the restaurant prepared.

"My personal thought was that this is a time that I must stand up and defend myself instead of closing a blind eye and let it pass.

Getting a compliance request from FoodPanda is also a problem for Sam, as delivery is his source of income.

Three compliance requests from FoodPanda would result in a suspension of two or more days, which means no income, he said.

"I feel that customer should not misuse food delivery platform refunds," he asserted.

The police have confirmed that a report was lodged.

AsiaOne has contacted Foodpanda for more information.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com