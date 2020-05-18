Foodpanda introduces riddles as part of customer service to 'lighten the mood'

A hungry man is an angry man, but nothing that laughter can't cure.

Which is why if you've recently contacted a Foodpanda customer service agent for help, you might have been presented with a riddle to solve.

"In early May, we encouraged our customer service agents to use riddles tactfully and in appropriate situations to lighten the mood while customers wait for a response from our staff," Foodpanda told AsiaOne.

One such customer was Chin Hoe Lee, who shared his amusing exchange on Facebook last Thursday (May 14).

order come wrong nevermind ask me solve riddle , now I ask them solve back foodpanda ( Refunded with voucher ) ORDER MORE AND SUPPORT FOODPANDA RIDDLE TIMES👏🏻👏🏻😂 Posted by Chin Hoe Lee on Thursday, 14 May 2020

While enquiring about an out of stock item through Foodpanda's help centre, a staff member asked for time to solve his problem, and for him to solve this riddle: "What day is a potato's least favourite?"

The sudden question left Chin dumbfounded, who instantly shot back: "Prawn got how many leg u tell me first[sic]."

He did, however, find the unexpected riddle hilarious and asked for others to "order more and support Foodpanda riddle times."

According to Foodpanda, the riddles have received encouraging and positive responses from customers so far. Even then, they've stepped up training in order to refine their staff's assessment of situations to not only ensure the riddles are used appropriately, but also to be able to provide sincere assistance to customers.

And if the riddle still has you scratching your head in confusion, the answer's Fry Day.

