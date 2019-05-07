Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol

Human resource executive Jasmine Tan, 30, lodged a police report after her Foodpanda delivery rider duped her into paying twice for her order. PHOTOS: JASMINE TAN / FACEBOOK

SINGAPORE - A Foodpanda delivery rider is being investigated by the police and his company for allegedly duping a customer into paying cash for her food order, though she had already paid the amount via Nets.

Human resource executive Jasmine Tan, 30, shared her experience in a Facebook post on Thursday (July 4), saying that she had ordered food to be delivered to her Punggol home at 7.30pm the day before.

She told The Straits Times over the phone on Friday that she noticed that her order from fast-food chain Popeyes was marked as delivered on the Foodpanda app at 7.45pm.

However, the rider only arrived with the food about half an hour after that, limping and with a bandage on his knee.

The rider, who looked to be a man in his 20s or 30s, claimed that his electric scooter was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a car near Oasis Primary School, and Ms Tan's order was damaged in the process.

He added that he returned to Popeyes to reorder the food, which costs $34.09, and asked Ms Tan for cash, promising that Foodpanda would refund the amount to her in six days.

Ms Tan told ST: "He was stammering a lot when I saw him, but I thought it was because he had an accident. I didn't think that much of it, because my children were also very hungry from waiting for over an hour."