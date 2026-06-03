Foodpanda rider defaces wall outside Bukit Batok HDB flat, returns to paint over it

A delivery rider defaced the wall outside a Bukit Batok HDB unit on Monday (June 1) before later returning to paint over the markings, said Foodpanda.

A Facebook post on Complaint Singapore group, accompanied by CCTV footage uploaded by the resident shows a delivery rider wearing a helmet standing near the wall, although it is unclear what she was doing.

A few seconds later, the rider was seen taking a photo of the unit before placing the food on a rack and walks off.

"There's unit number right on my gate and he/she wrote on my wall to take photo that she delivered the food," the resident wrote in the Facebook post.

The resident later told Stomp that she was "shocked and angry" at the rider's actions and questioned if it constituted "vandalism".

Despite the incident, she said the rider and her husband returned at about 11am on June 2 to paint over the writing.

Screenshots of CCTV footage showed the pair outside the unit with what appeared to be a jar of paint, while another image showed the writing covered up, Stomp reported.

The resident added that she had initially reported the matter to Foodpanda but did not pursue it further.

Foodpanda's response

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, Foodpanda said it was aware of the incident and had looked into the matter.

"Based on our review, the delivery partner was attempting to ensure the delivery could be properly verified as part of the proof-of-delivery process. However, the approach taken was inappropriate and did not meet the standards we expect of our delivery partners," a spokesperson said.

The company added that it has since spoken to the rider and reinforced its expectations regarding proper delivery conduct.

According to Foodpanda, the rider expressed remorse over the incident and returned to the customer's unit to rectify the issue and clean the wall.

The spokesperson also added that "we have reached out directly to the customer to address the matter and have offered compensation".

Foodpanda said that it remains committed to ensuring deliveries are carried out responsibly and with respect for customers and their property.

It is unclear if a police report has been lodged.

AsiaOne had reached out to the resident for further information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com