Foodpanda rider told to cycle from Tampines to Paya Lebar for $5.20 after customer leaves wrong address

Foodpanda is looking into an incident where a Foodpanda delivery rider was asked to cycle from Tampines to Paya Lebar because a customer had mistakenly given the wrong address.

Foodpanda delivery rider Zane shared what happened in a Facebook post.

He alleged that when he called Foodpanda dispatch for help, he was told that since he had accepted the order, he was expected to proceed.

He added: "To all riders, $5.20 from Tampines to Paya Lebar is not worth it."

The post has since been taken down.

In response to a Stomp query, a Foodpanda spokesman said: "We understand that the issue may have arisen due to a wrong delivery location pinned.

"We are currently looking into the matter and taking steps to minimise the risk of a similar situation from happening again."