Foodpanda Singapore expands into grocery delivery

Foodpanda seeks to deliver groceries and other items from outlets such as Hao Mart, Caltex Star Mart, Eu Yan Sang and Mothercare to consumers' homes in under 25 minutes.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Food delivery service Foodpanda has expanded into delivering grocery items in partnership with some 1,000 retailers in Singapore, the company announced in a press statement on Wednesday (Oct 30).

With the new service, Foodpanda seeks to deliver groceries and other items from outlets such as Hao Mart, Caltex Star Mart, Eu Yan Sang and Mothercare to consumers' homes in under 25 minutes.

"This new expansion is a natural extension of our goal to deliver services that bring even more convenience and experiences to Singaporeans' everyday lives," said Mr Luc Andreani, managing director of Foodpanda Singapore, in the press statement.

The company, which is owned by Germany-listed Delivery Hero, has hired 100 engineers in Singapore to prepare its platform for the expansion. Foodpanda says it has a fleet of over 8,000 delivery riders.

Foodpanda operates in 10 Asian and Central Europe markets, including Hong Kong, Pakistan, Taiwan and Bulgaria.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Food delivery services Start-ups

TRENDING

Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
NUS student allegedly exposed himself in front of woman in university&#039;s science library
NUS student allegedly exposed himself in front of woman in university's science library
We tried homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
We tried homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was &#039;waiting to happen&#039;
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore

SERVICES