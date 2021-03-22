Foot on the wrong pedal? Car crashes into Hougang void deck

While parking his Toyota Prius+ in Hougang on Sunday (March 21) morning, a driver inadvertently sent the vehicle hurtling towards the void deck of a nearby HDB block.

The 62-year-old man is believed to have stepped on the accelerator when the accident took place at the carpark at Block 542 Hougang Ave 8.

In photos circulating on social media, a row of motorcycles was seen knocked over by the car. The collision also left a pillar at the HDB block with several bricks missing as well as a broken sewage pipe.

Police officers were spotted at the scene, speaking with several people who had gathered there.

The area was cordoned off and the vehicle was towed away at around 12pm, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving five motorcycles and a car near the carpark at 9.26am.

The driver was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

