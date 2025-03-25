Football academy raising funds for family of Singaporean boy involved in fatal JB accident

A fatal car accident in Johor Baru took the life of a seven-year-old Singaporean boy while leaving his father and domestic helper severely injured.

Noah, the young boy, was an avid football fan and had intended to enrol in Soaring Dreams FA, a football academy, before the accident.

The football academy is now planning to hold a fundraising event in honour of Noah to help support his family with funeral costs and medical bills.

News of the fundraising efforts were announced through the school's Xiaohongshu page.

Soaring Dreams FA's founder, surnamed Wang (transliteration), wrote that Noah had two cousins who were previously enrolled in the academy.

"Though the two students have already left the academy, they will always be part of our 'Soaring Dreams' family," said Wang.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, he expressed his desire to use his platform to support the family.

According to Wang, Noah's father and domestic helper are still in hospital and the costs incurred are likely to be high since the accident occurred overseas.

The academy will be holding a charity kickout at Yio Chu Kang Secondary School on March 30, where participants will be able to send donations directly to the family's PayNow account.

The academy will also be gifting Noah's family with a custom jersey with his name printed on it.

"The whole family loves soccer, and it's truly unfortunate that Noah never got to achieve his wishes because of the accident," said Wang.

Fatal collision with lorry

The accident occurred on March 16 at around 10.30pm according to Johor Baru (South) police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat.

Noah and his family were in Jalan Pantai travelling towards Permas Jaya when a lorry collided with their car, causing Noah to be flung out of the car upon impact.

Noah was conveyed to a private hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries on Monday (March 17). Another two passengers, Noah's mother and a two-year-old child, sustained minor injuries and were discharged, said Raub.

The lorry driver involved in the incident tested positive for methamphetamine and was discovered to be driving without a valid licence.

