Coach, player, singer: Ex-Arsenal forward Mihoko Ishida is new Singapore women's football coach

The Lionesses have a new head coach in former Arsenal Women FC forward Mihoko Ishida, whose appointment was announced by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Sunday (April 5).

Ishida 43, has had a glittering playing career. She joined Arsenal Women FC, then known as Arsenal Ladies, in 2003 after impressing during a college tour of England, going on to win the Premier League and FA Cup.

She returned to Japan in 2006 to play for JEF United Ichihara Chiba Ladies, before retiring from football in 2009 to focus on her music career.

Ishida became coach of Sfida Setagaya FC in 2019, guiding them from the bottom half of the second division, to second place.

In 2022, she joined Nippatsu Yokohama FC Seagulls as its coach and later director.

Asked about her decision to take the role in Singapore, Ishida pointed to the opportunity to be part of something still being built.

"One of the reasons I chose Singapore is the opportunity to take on challenges together as a group. It's not something already completed — there is a strong appeal in building something from the ground up," she said.

Ishida, who signed a two-year contract with FAS, hopes her work will leave a "lasting foundation" for the women's game in Singapore.

"Within this period, I want everyone involved in women's football in Singapore to feel proud of this work. Perhaps in five or 10 years, the environment may change dramatically. This moment might be the foundation for that future," said Ishida.

She takes over from Karim Bencherifa, 58, who stepped down earlier this week after over three years in the role.

Presently placed 152nd out of 198 ranked teams, the Lionesses can look forward to Ishida's style of trying without fear of mistakes.

"Players are not being forced — but there is structure and discipline. And all players are equal. Every player in Singapore has a chance," she added.

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