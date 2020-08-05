Foreign worker allegedly slits own throat at dorm

A migrant worker allegedly slit his throat on Sunday morning at a dormitory in Sungei Kadut. The 36-year-old was seen lying bloodied at a staircase landing in the dorm.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at Block 53 Sungei Kadut Loop at about 7.30am and apprehended the man under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it was aware of the incident and that the man was attended to quickly.

He said: "The dormitory operator and Fast Team (Forward Assurance and Support Team) on site reacted quickly and treated his injuries. He is now in a safe and stable condition."

Further checks by MOM found that he did not have salary arrears and there were no indications he was in distress prior to the incident.

His food and accommodation were also provided for.

Standing on window ledge

Last Friday, another worker was also apprehended by the police under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act after he was seen standing on a window ledge at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit.

In a video uploaded to citizen journalist website Stomp, the 27-year-old is seen standing on the ledge as others in the dormitory shout and try to pull him in.

The MOM spokesman said it was also aware of the incident that happened at 25 Kaki Bukit Road 3 just past midnight.

He said the dormitory operator and Fast Team on site managed to calm the worker down and bring him back to safety, and that the man is now in a safe and stable condition.

The latest incidents come after a spate of cases on July 24, when the police responded to three incidents involving migrant workers in the dorms within a span of four hours.

A 37-year-old worker was found dead at 512 Old Choa Chu Kang Road, and the case has been classified as an unnatural death with no foul play suspected.

A few hours later, a 19-year-old and 40-year-old were apprehended in separate incidents under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act at 506 Old Choa Chu Kang Road and 29 Senoko South Road.

MOM has urged workers to reach out if they require assistance.

"MOM advises all workers not to put themselves in harm's way if they encounter problems," said the spokesman.

"If they act rashly, it will make it more difficult for MOM to be able to assist them or to help solve their problems sooner."

Helplines

Migrant Workers’ Centre: 6536-2692

Healthserve: 3138-4443

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon : 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.