Foreigner, 18, gets 6 weeks' jail for using criminal force on airport police officer

A 18-year-old Chinese national was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Wednesday (April 1) for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

In a statement on April 6, police said Fan Guangyao (transliterated) had arrived at the Airport Police Division at Changi Airport on Feb 11 at about 11.30 pm to report that he had lost his passport and wallet.

When officers advised him to approach the Chinese Embassy for passport replacement, Fan began shouting and refused to calm down despite repeated requests.

Despite attempts by an officer to de-escalate the situation, he remained uncooperative, said the police.

As police tried to restrain him, Fan reportedly became violent, scratching an officer's hand and causing multiple superficial wounds, before he was arrested.

Fan was charged under Section 353 of the Penal Code at the Airport Police Division.

Two other charges were also considered during sentencing.

The police said they take a serious view of any aggressive behaviour towards public servants, who are carrying out their duties to uphold the law and safeguard public safety.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com