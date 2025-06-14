Foreigner arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences, over $110k worth of cannabis and Ice seized

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a 30-year-old foreign national on suspicion of drug trafficking offences on Thursday (June 12).

CNB had approached the 30-year-old on his e-bike near Bendemeer Road during an operation on June 10, but the man had abandoned his ride and fled the scene, the agency said in a press release on June 14.

He was seen discarding a bag into the Kallang River during the ensuing pursuit, and officers found it to contain 2,004g of cannabis and 518g of methamphetamine or 'Ice' upon its recovery.

"The amount of cannabis and 'Ice' seized is estimated to be worth $110,200 and could feed the addiction of about 580 drug abusers for a week," CNB stated.

The man's identity was subsequently established and a follow-up operation on the afternoon of June 12 saw his arrest for suspected drug trafficking offences at the entrance of a condominium near Kampong Eunos. He was escorted to his flat and drug paraphernalia from within was seized.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on their own behalf or for another person, to traffic or offer to traffic a controlled drug, or do any act preparatory to trafficking a controlled drug or offering to do so.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

Investigations into the drug offences of the suspect are ongoing.

