'Forever missed. Forever loved': Sister of Singaporean boy who died on Mount Kinalabu finishes climb on his behalf

A woman whose younger brother died a decade ago during the 2015 Sabah earthquake while scaling Mount Kinabalu recently completed the climb on his behalf.

The official Facebook page of the mountain shared a "touching tribute" from Simran Jaryal to her brother Navdeep Singh Jaryal s/o Raj Kumar on Friday (May 16).

"Reaching the summit of Mount Kinabalu was one of the most emotional experiences of my life," she wrote.

"It was a climb filled with physical challenge, deep reflection, and overwhelming love. Every step I took, I carried the memory of my brother, Navdeep — his laughter, his courage, and his unshakable spirit."

She added that Navdeep, whom she described as a "cheeky and funny boy" who lit up the room with his smiles and quick-witted comments, had been very proud to be selected on the expedition and had trained with "such dedication and determination".

"This climb was not just for me — it was for Navdeep and his friends," Simran continued.

"I felt his energy in the mountain air, in the encouragement of those who climbed with me, and in the quiet moments when the path got steep and my spirit faltered."

She wrote that family and friends reminded her that "grief and love often walk the same trail".

"I reached the top not alone, but with Navdeep in my heart. This climb is a tribute to his memory, to his bravery, and to the joy he brought into all our lives. He may not have reached the summit in body, but his soul lives in every sunrise over Kinabalu.

"Forever missed. Forever loved."

Alongside the post were shots of Simran on the mountain, carrying a photo of her young brother.

Ten Singaporeans died on Mount Kinabalu on June 5, 2015, when the 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit.

Navdeep, 13, was one of seven students from Tanjong Katong Primary School who perished along with two teachers and their guide.

