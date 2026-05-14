singapore

Forklift operator, firm director charged over alleged corruption involving cargo handling

A logistics transport company director allegedly gave the forklift driver about $170 over 10 occasions to prioritise the unloading of cargoes from his lorry
Forklift operator, firm director charged over alleged corruption involving cargo handling
A 56-year-old forklift driver and a 38-year-old logistics transport company director were charged in court on Thursday (May 14) for alleged corruption involving priority cargo unloading at Keppel Distripark.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 14, 2026 5:18 AMBYSean Ler

Two Singaporean men accused of corruption offences involving priority cargo handling at Keppel Distripark were charged in court on Thursday (May 14).

Puchikarupiah Tamil Selvan, 56, is said to have received bribes on more than 10 occasions from 38-year-old Suresh Nagaraj, a director at logistics transport company Islandwide Truckers.

The 56-year-old, who works as a forklift driver at Hup Soon Cheong Services, allegedly received gratifications totalling about $170 from Suresh. 

This was allegedly given to Tamil as a reward for prioritising the unloading of cargoes from Suresh's lorry, despite there being other lorry drivers in the queue, thereby advancing Suresh's business interests.

In a news release on Thursday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said the duo each faces three charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," CPIB said.

A person convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com 

CPIB (Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau)Singapore courtsCorruption
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