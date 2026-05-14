Forklift operator, firm director charged over alleged corruption involving cargo handling

Two Singaporean men accused of corruption offences involving priority cargo handling at Keppel Distripark were charged in court on Thursday (May 14).

Puchikarupiah Tamil Selvan, 56, is said to have received bribes on more than 10 occasions from 38-year-old Suresh Nagaraj, a director at logistics transport company Islandwide Truckers.

The 56-year-old, who works as a forklift driver at Hup Soon Cheong Services, allegedly received gratifications totalling about $170 from Suresh.

This was allegedly given to Tamil as a reward for prioritising the unloading of cargoes from Suresh's lorry, despite there being other lorry drivers in the queue, thereby advancing Suresh's business interests.

In a news release on Thursday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said the duo each faces three charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," CPIB said.

A person convicted of corruption can be jailed for up to five years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.

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