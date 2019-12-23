Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes

James Lim Liong Ghee allegedly received the bribes on 98 occasions, as a reward for furthering the business interest of First Tel Tech with Dymon and Changi Airports International. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A former employee of a Changi Airport unit was charged on Monday (Dec 23) after receiving bribes of more than $200,000 from a director of an information technology (IT) firm.

James Lim Liong Ghee, 45, was an associate director at Changi Airports International and a former IT manager at hedge fund firm Dymon Asia Capital.

He had allegedly received cash gratification amounting to $215,237 from Ng Soon Weng, 45, director of IT company First Tel Tech, who was also charged on Monday.

He allegedly received the bribes on 98 occasions, as a reward for furthering the business interest of First Tel Tech with Dymon and Changi Airports International.

According to court documents, Lim was bribed on various occasions from 2015 to 2017.

In addition, Lim was charged with conspiring with Ng and another person to forge five quotations for the purpose of cheating Changi Airports International into awarding contracts to First Tel Tech.

Lim also faced charges in relation to forging 11 quotations for the purpose of cheating Changi Airports International into awarding contracts to the IT company.

Meanwhile, Ng was charged with corruptly giving cash gratification of $215,237 to Lim on the 98 occasions, as a reward for furthering First Tel Tech's business interest with Dymon and Changi Airports International.

He was also charged with conspiring with Lim and the other individual to forge the five quotations.

Ng Soon Weng was charged with corruptly giving cash gratification of $215,237 to James Lim Liong Ghee on the 98 occasions. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW

Court documents showed that the conspiracy to forge the quotations by the three, as well as Lim's other acts of forgery, happened in 2016 and 2017.

If found guilty of corruption, they can each be fined up to $100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

They can each be fined and jailed up to 10 years if found guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

In a statement on Monday, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) advised companies to put in place robust procedures in areas such as procurement and internal audit to avoid falling victim to "dishonest acts by rogue employees seeking personal gains through illicit means".

To report corruption, visit or write to the CPIB headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru or the Corruption Reporting and Heritage Centre at 247 Whitley Road.

Members of the public can also send an e-mail to report@cpib.gov.sg, lodge a complaint at www.cpib.gov.sg/e-complaint or call the duty officer on 1800-376-0000.

The CPIB said it looks into all corruption complaints and reports, including anonymous ones.

Lim and Ng were both offered bail of $50,000. Their next hearing date will be on Jan 20.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Changi Airport Corruption

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to &#039;please learn some basic etiquette&#039;
Woman asks diner who placed feet next to her in Raffles City restaurant to 'please learn some basic etiquette'
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his Sanctuary 2.0 Singapore concert, has a K-pop star in audience
JJ Lin gives impromptu lesson on Singlish in his concert, has a K-pop star in audience
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Local celeb Bryan Wong falls victim to fake news — and other entertainment news this week
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts
After years of online ridicule, Singapore gift store chain Precious Thots is now Precious Thoughts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
Afternoon tea in Singapore: Where to find the best pastries, scones, and dessert platters in the city
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang

SERVICES