Former City Harvest Church leader Tan Ye Peng released from jail

SINGAPORE - Former City Harvest Church (CHC) leader Tan Ye Peng, who was jailed for his role in the largest case of misuse of charitable funds in Singapore's history, has been released from prison.

The Singapore Prison Service confirmed with The Straits Times on Saturday (June 8) that Mr Tan, 46, was released from custody on June 1 after taking remission into account.

The former deputy senior pastor was sentenced to three years and two months' jail for misappropriating millions in church funds. He started his sentence on April 21, 2017.

Inmates are typically given one-third remission of their jail terms for good behaviour.