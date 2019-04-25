Former company director charged with causing policewoman's death by negligent driving

Policewoman Salinah Mohamed, a mother of three, was taken to Singapore General Hospital, but was taken off life support four days later.

SINGAPORE - A man driving along Maxwell Road on Feb 10 allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout while turning into Shenton Way and his car hit policewoman Salinah Mohamed.

The 40-year-old staff sergeant at the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre was crossing the road at a traffic light in her favour, court documents showed.

Madam Salinah, a mother of three, was taken to Singapore General Hospital, but was taken off life support four days later.

American Andrew Charles Vasko, 51, who was a director of two companies until earlier this month, was charged on Thursday (April 25) with causing her death by driving in a negligent manner.

The two firms are oil and gas extraction engineering consultant IHS Global and petrochemical consulting company Chemical Market Associates.

The Singapore permanent resident was said to have been making a right turn into Shenton Way at 9.23pm on Feb 10 when his car hit Madam Salinah, who was on her way home from work.

Earlier news reports stated that she and her husband, chauffeur Indra Shaiful, 41, were secondary school sweethearts. They would have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in February, and Madam Salinah had been planning an overseas trip with Mr Indra.

Her younger brother, sales assistant Saiizan Mohamed, 38, said her head injuries were so severe that the doctors initially were afraid to move her for tests.

He added: "It was a big shock for all of us when we saw her at the A&E. I could feel my whole body shivering and I couldn't stand straight."

Mr Saiizan said doctors found Madam Salinah was effectively brain dead and she was taken off life support on Feb 14.

Mr Indra said their two daughters, aged nine and 12, and son, aged 11, miss their mother most just before they go to sleep.

He said: "She had been my soulmate, and she had always been there for me. It feels like I have lost a part of me."

On Thursday, Vasko was offered bail of $10,000 and will be back in court on May 16.

If convicted of causing Madam Salinah's death by negligent driving, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

