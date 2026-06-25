Former domestic helper reunites with Singapore family who travelled 11 hours to Philippines

For one former domestic helper, the bond she formed with a Singapore family endured long after her years of service.

Five years after Marilou Serrano Galindo, 54, returned home to the Philippines, she reunited with her former employer Tan Teck Lee, who had taken his wife, three daughters and son-in-law to Maddela, Quirino province to visit her.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the 63-year-old Tan said Marilou remained in close contact with his family throughout the years.

Their trip to her hometown, which lasted from June 8 to 16, began with about 11 hours of travel, including a flight to Manila, a domestic flight and a two-hour car ride.

"We went boating, enjoyed the scenery, ate local food, celebrated Marilou's birthday together and took many photos, creating happy memories," said Tan, adding that the trip felt like a large family gathering.

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday (June 17), Marilou's family recounted her difficult early years working in Singapore.

"Her first years were far from easy. Her first employer treated her poorly, making her feel less than human and there were times when she was left to eat leftovers," said the woman's sister.

Determined to improve her situation, the woman eventually found employment with Tan's family, with whom she would spend the next 12 years.

'Family is not always defined by blood'

The Tans had previously visited Marilou and her family in the Phillipines back in 2019.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for our family to finally meet the people who had cared for and treated her like one of their own for so many years," the woman's sister reminisced.

"They welcomed us with open hearts, making us feel as though we had known each other for a lifetime."

According to Marilou's sister, the relationship between the two families continued even after Marilou returned to the Philippines in 2021.

She added that despite the time that has passed, the visits reflected the close relationship that had developed between the two sides over the years, noting that Tan had also invited them to visit Singapore.

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote: "Today, our family remains deeply grateful — not only for the opportunities my sister received but also for the beautiful friendships that were formed along the way.

"Some people come into our lives from across the ocean and leave footprints in our hearts forever. In a world where genuine kindness can be rare, they have shown us that family is not always defined by blood, but also by love, respect, and compassion."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com