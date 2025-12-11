Former driving tester charged for allegedly trying to obtain $150 in bribes from candidate

A former driving tester has been charged for allegedly attempting to obtain $150 from a candidate in exchange for leniency during the latter's practical driving test.

Muhamad Zahirey Bin Ishak, a 39-year-old Singaporean man, was charged in court on Thursday (Dec 11) for an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to a statement by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau.

According to court documents, Zahirey had been a driving tester with People Advantage and was deployed to Bukit Batok Driving Centre.

On May 23 this year, Zahirey had attempted to obtain the $150 bribe from a test candidate as a reward to help the candidate obtain his Singapore driving licence.

The court heard that he intends to plead guilty on Jan 29, 2026.

If convicted, he will face a jail term of up to five years, a maximum fine of $100,000, or both.

