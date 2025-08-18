Former Malaysian Special Branch director awarded Meritorious Service Medal

The Malaysian Special Branch's former director Dato' Sri Haji Mohd Khalid bin Haji Ismail has been conferred the prestigious Pingat Jasa Gemilang, or Meritorious Service Medal, by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Dato' Sri Haji Khalid was presented with the award by Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Monday (Aug 18).

The award was given for his instrumental role in enhancing the strong professional ties and cooperation between the Malaysian Special Branch (MSB) and the Internal Security Department (ISD) during his tenure as director, a statement from ISD said.

The statement added that Dato' Sri Haji Khalid made significant contributions to the security of Malaysia, Singapore and the region.

"Under his leadership, MSB and ISD maintained substantive bilateral engagements, intelligence exchanges and extensive cooperation in the areas of mutual security interest, particularly in the domain of counter terrorism.

"Close collaboration between the two services helped in disrupting the activities of pro-Islamic State in Iraq and Syria elements and other terror-linked entities in the region," said ISD.

Dato' Sri Haji Khalid took over as Inspector-General of Police Malaysia in June 2025.

