Former NTU researcher gets $8,000 fine for stalking PhD student

SINGAPORE — She was a researcher at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) when she got to know a man who was pursuing his PhD there.

Han Xiaobing, 34, developed feelings for the 29-year-old man but he rejected her advances.

On Oct 25, 2023, he obtained a protection order against the Chinese national, prohibiting her from acts including communicating with him and entering places he frequented.

Despite this, Han sent him a total of 116 e-mails until December that year and even went to his workplace.

She was fined $8,000 after she pleaded guilty to two harassment charges on Aug 21. Details about the man were redacted from court documents.

Han will have to spend eight weeks behind bars if she fails to fork out the amount. She was not represented by a lawyer, and told the court that she is now jobless.

In February 2021, the man decided to block all electronic communications with Han after he grew uncomfortable with her long messages in which she expressed her feelings for him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim said: "However, the accused persisted in attempting to communicate with him and find him in person, eventually leading the victim to apply for a protection order against the accused."

However, Han sent him 116 e-mails between October and December 2023, demanding to talk to him in person.

On Dec 7, 2023, she arrived at his Fusionopolis workplace, went to a counter in a lobby and asked to see the man.

When she returned there five days later, he alerted the police, stating that she was refusing to abide by the terms of the protection order.

The man also said that her actions were making him feel extremely stressed.

Police questioned Han on Dec 18, 2023, and she promised to adhere to the conditions of the order.

But on Jan 3, the man was working in a lab at NTU as part of his research when she turned up wanting to speak to him. Court documents did not state how she knew he was at the university that day.

The DPP said: "(Through a window), she saw the victim... who registered her presence and exited the office to inform her that he would be calling the police. The accused then left NTU without saying a word to the victim."

On Aug 21, the DPP sought a fine of $7,500 for Han, whose actions "affected the victim emotionally".

"The frequency of the accused's stalking was high. Over the course of six weeks, the accused entered the victim's workplace on two separate occasions and sent a total of 116 e-mails to the victim."

Han pleaded for a lighter sentence and said that she had $4,000.

Without revealing any details, she told the court that she had lost money in a scam and was facing financial difficulties.

The court then allowed her to pay her fine in instalments.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.