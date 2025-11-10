Ex-SAF officer charged over $145k alleged scam involving 16 victims

A former regular officer of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was charged in court on Monday (Nov 10) for allegedly cheating 16 victims out of $145,250 in total.

Song Yong Pang, Benjamin, a 37-year-old Singaporean man, was charged with 18 counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property.

At the time of the alleged offences, Song, a captain in the SAF, was said to have deceived 16 individuals into giving him monies totalling $145,250 on the pretext of investments or to pay for his mother's medical bills.

In a statement on Nov 9, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said Song had used these monies to service his debts and expenses.

The alleged offences took place over almost three years between May 2021 and March 2024.

13 of the eighteen charges faced by Song are amalgamated charges under Section 124(4) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Amalgamated charges are when multiple alleged incidents are taken together and charged as a single offence.

Song is currently out on bail of $100,000. His case will be heard again on Dec 8.

Those convicted for cheating can be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail, fined, or both.

Any person convicted of an amalgamated charge may face twice the amount of punishment liable for the offence.

