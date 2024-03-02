Former Senior Minister of State Ch'ng Jit Koon dies aged 90

SINGAPORE — Former veteran politician and Senior Minister of State Ch'ng Jit Koon died on March 1. He was 90.

Ch'ng started his political career in 1968 and was among the first batches of People's Action Party (PAP) cadres.

He served as MP in Tiong Bahru for over 20 years, from 1968 to 1991, and then later in Bukit Merah from 1991 to 1996.

He was also second adviser to Tanjong Pagar grassroots from 1975 to 1996. He served as Minister of State for Community Development from 1985 to 1991.

Ch'ng had been entrusted by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew with the task of connecting government leaders to the people, especially the Chinese ground.

In one of his books, Lee said of Ch'ng: "He had excellent interpersonal skills and had worked closely with me for many years, including helping to look after my constituency." Ch'ng had close contact with Lee and even conducted Meet-The-People sessions for him.

In 2015, Ch'ng, who retired from politics in 1996, was one of the six recipients of the Distinguished Service Order at the National Day Awards. He was honoured for his grassroots work as a long-time MP and for his contributions to the Chinese community.

When contacted about the award by The Straits Times then, Ch'ng was surprised and said that it was "good to be remembered" but he still did not think he deserved it as he was just doing his job.

In a Facebook post on March 1, the Singapore Dragon Boat Association paid tribute to Ch'ng, who was the first president of the association. "Always on our minds and in our prayers," the post read. "Thank you Sir for bringing dragon boat up in Singapore."

Chng's friend Chng Hoon Hoon, who first met him in 1991, told ST that the late Chng was helpful and humble.

"Whatever request one asked of him, he would try to accede to it. He would help silently and never boasted about it," said the 60-year-old who was a legislative assistant with the PAP.

Chng Hoon Hoon last saw the late Chng about two months ago for lunch and said he was healthy, in good spirits, and as usual, sharing stories.

The late Chng also attended the annual Chinese New Year reunion lunch at the Istana hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Feb 14, Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported.

This is a developing story.

